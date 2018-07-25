James Key joins McLaren as technical director

Budapest, July 26 (IANS) Formula One team McLaren on Thursday named James Key of the United Kingdom its new technical director, days before the Hungary Grand Prix.

Key, 46, arrived at McLaren after six years in Toro Rosso, amid a renovation process that involved the resignation of Matt Moris, McLaren’s engineering director, sources from the team confirmed, reports Efe.

“McLaren is pleased to confirm that James Key will join the team in the role of technical director,” McLaren posted to its official Twitter account.

McLaren occupies the seventh position in the 2018 Constructor Standings with 48 points.

However, McLaren’s stars Spaniard Fernando Alonso and Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne came in the eighth and 16th positions, respectively, in the 2018 Driver Standings.

