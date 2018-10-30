James McAvoy saves himself from cyber scam

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor James McAvoy claims he narrowly avoided getting scammed out of nearly $13,000 while attempting to plan a family vacation to Spain.

The “Split” actor, 39, shared videos of himself on Instagram in which he explained the incident to his fans in an effort to warn them, reports people.com.

“Hello, there! I’m James McAvoy. I have just avoided being scammed through a cyber scamming scheme online and I’m just making this video to draw your attention to it,” McAvoy said.

The actor explained he had attempted to book a trip to The Ritz-Carlton, Abama, in Spain through a website that was “actually better” than the real hotel’s website — something that nearly convinced him to spend 10,000 pounds (almost $13,000) on the trip.

“It looks like that,” the actor said while showing a picture of the website he visited.

“Don’t use them. They nearly took 10 grand off of me, which is a ton of money. Some guy called Joaquin emailing me back and forth, (I) nearly made a bank transfer. Very convincing.”

He added: “Their website is actually better than the Ritz-Carlton’s website. It’s extremely convincing, replete with a phone number, stuff like that. Just very, very convincing.”

McAvoy said he had alerted The Ritz-Carlton to the incident.

“They know now,” he added.

