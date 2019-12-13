Jamia proctor denies SG’s statement, hits out at Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday denied the claims of the Solicitor General in the Supreme Court, where he said that the proctor had granted permission to the Delhi Police to enter the varsity on Sunday as students clashed with police.

In a statement, Chief Proctor Waseem Khan said: “This is baseless allegation imposed by Solicitor General of India in Hon’ble Supreme Court that the Chief Proctor permitted Delhi Police inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on December 15, 2019.

“Moreover, Chief Proctor was the first person who condemned the barbaric behaviour of Delhi Police that was happened after the entry of Delhi Police without the permission of any JMI Official including Chief Proctor on the very same day in Jamia Millia Islamia Campus.”

–IANS

anb/in