Jamia teachers to contribute day’s salary for Delhi riot victims

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) on Tuesday announced that all teachers of Jamia Millia Islamia will contribute a minimum of a day’s salary for the welfare of Delhi riot victims.

The decision was taken after a delegation comprising Jamia teachers was sent to the riot affected areas in northeast Delhi on February 29.

The teachers also decided that all through the year, they will no make no “lavish purchase” and will stick to basic household expenses. The savings generated will also be contributed to help the riot victims.

According to a statement issued by JTA, the teachers had visited the violence affected areas to distribute aide.

The delegation also presented a report in the general body meeting held on Tuesday where it said, “It was difficult to narrate the experience of innocent women, children and others that we came across while visiting the old Mustafabad area.”

The delegation also said that people in the riot affected areas have lost faith in the government and the administration.

“It is high time we common Indians unite and collectively fight the hate-mongers to save religious diversity, which leads to stability of the nation,” said Jamia teachers.

The teachers also added that they will help rebuild and refurbish the destroyed schools in the area, along with supporting the education of riot-hit victims up to the graduation level.

The death toll in the clashes that erupted in northeast Delhi last week has increased to 45 after four more bodies were brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia mortuary on Sunday.

Over 200 people have been injured and property worth crores has been damaged in the violence that continued for four days in northeast Delhi after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters took a violent turn.

The issue rocked the Parliament on Monday and Tuesday after the Congress-led opposition raised it for discussion, leading to adjournment of both the Houses.

–IANS

