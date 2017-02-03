Jamie Dornan ‘very close’ to Dakota Johnson

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Jamie Dornan says he is “very close” friends with his “Fifty Shades Darker” co-star Dakota Johnson.

Dornan, who is married to songwriter Amelia Warner, says the time they have spent together on set has made them “great friends” who have a “great sort of love” for one another.

“I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that’s when I met Dakota for the first time. (Now) it’s been three years, (and) Dakota and I are very close,” Dornan told etonline.com.

“We’ve got a great sort of love and respect for each other. We’re great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So it’s definitely more comfortable,” he added.

–IANS

sas/rb