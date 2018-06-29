Jamie Foxx not worried by Holmes’ relationship rumours

Los Angeles, July 1 (IANS) Actor Jamie Foxx is enjoying himself while hanging out with his friends at an annual fundraising event in Miami and doesn’t seem to be worried by actress Katie Holmes’ relationship rumours.

Following a report that the couple had been planning a wedding and called it off because they split due to “trust issues”, Foxx, 50, travelled to Miami for the Monster 14th Annual Irie Weekend powered by South Florida Ford.

All proceeds from the annual fundraising event, founded by Miami-based DJ Irie, go towards helping the Irie Foundation provide scholarship opportunities and mentoring programs to at-risk youth living in South Florida, reports people.com.

“Of course he’s aware of the headlines surrounding him and Katie (Holmes) but he doesn’t seem worried about that at all,” a source told people.com

“He’s just his happy, hilarious self.”

“Jamie is in town to support his friend Irie and just enjoy a guys’ weekend. He never misses this but he’s particularly happy for a little escape this year.

“He got in Friday night and headed straight to Top Golf to meet up with his boys and enjoy the festivities,” the source added and also said that while there are “women around,” Foxx isn’t “flirting much this time around”.

–IANS

