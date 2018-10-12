Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Halloween’ to arrive in India on Oct 26

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Jamie Lee Curtis-starrer “Halloween” will hit the theatres in India on October 26.

Universal Pictures International India will bring the sequel to the similarly titled 1978 film to India, a statement said.

The film is directed by David Gordon Green and stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Virginia Gardner and Nick Castle alongside Curtis.

Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Recalling the moment Curtis came on board for the film, the actress said: “Jake Gyllenhaal texted me and said his friend David Gordon Green wanted to speak to me about something regarding ‘Halloween’.

“Jake said that it was the best creative experience he had ever had, and that he felt freer with David than he had ever felt.”

Curtis approached the call warily. “David was exuberant and positive when we spoke. When he started to explain the idea to me, I said, ‘Please don’t. Just send it to me, and I will tell you from the opening sequence’.”

–IANS

