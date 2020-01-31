Jammu and Kashmir enjoying life post Art. 370: PM

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated that the situation in J&K has improved dramatically after abrogation of Article 370 and formation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in support of the Presidents’ speech during the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister refuted the opposition members’ contention that the decision on Article 370 had been rushed through without a discussion.

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister reminded the members of the way in which Telangana formation Bill was hurriedly pushed through in Parliament during the UPA regime in 2014.

“Nobody can forget when Telangana was formed, the country has seen how doors were closed and TV cameras were shut.”

He contrasted Telangana’s formation during UPA tenure with NDA’s smooth handling of formation of three states — Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh — during Vajpayee-led NDA government rule.

Clarifying that the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir had been taken only after extensive discussions in Parliament, the Prime Minister said that immediately after Article 370 was revoked, the underprivileged people in the new Union Territory could avail the benefits of reservation.

