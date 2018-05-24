Jammu city records hottest day of season

Jammu, May 28 (IANS) The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday in Jammu city was 42.5 degrees Celsius, which is the hottest recorded so far this season, a weather official said on Monday.

“This is the hottest recorded so far this season. The heat wave conditions are likely to continue and the maximum temperature is expected to rise further in the coming days,” the MET official said.

Due to sweltering heat, authorities have announced summer break for schools in Jammu from Monday.

Scorching heat forced most people to remain indoors.

Residents have been blaming authorities for frequent electric power cuts which has been adding to the hardships faced by the people.

–IANS

