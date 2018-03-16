Jammu government doctor sacked over Facebook post
Jammu, March 18 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated the services of the Registrar of the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for an “anti-government” post on Facebook, an official said on Sunday.
Amit Kumar was sacked after he violated rules that prevent a government servant from using social media to write anti-government posts. Kumar had been appointed for three years on contract to serve at the GMC Jammu.
The official said Kumar used his Facebook account to “provoke” readers.
–IANS
