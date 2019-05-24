Jammu-Srinagar highway restored for traffic

Jammu, May 27 (IANS) After remaining closed for several hours on Sunday night, the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored for traffic on Monday.

A traffic department official said a fresh landslide hit the highway on Sunday night in Battery Chashma area of Ramban district, that led to the temporary closure.

“Debris clearance operation started during the night and was completed in the early hours of Monday,” the official added

The nearly 300 km-long highway is the lifeline of essential supplies to the landlocked Kashmir Valley.

–IANS

