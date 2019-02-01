Jammu-Srinagar highway restored partially

Jammu, Feb 3 (IANS) The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored partially on Sunday for one-way traffic after it remained closed for three consecutive days due to snow and landslides.

Traffic department officials allowed stranded vehicles to move towards the Kashmir Valley from the Ramban-Bannihal sector while over 50 trucks were allowed to cross the Jawahar Tunnel on Saturday evening.

“One-way traffic will be allowed on the highway today from Jammu to Srinagar. No vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction,” the officials said.

“Before starting a journey, travellers are advised to contact our control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the latest status of the highway.”

Due to the highway closure, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed in the valley.

Mutton, poultry products and vegetables are being sold at exorbitant prices as the landlocked valley is entirely dependent on the outside for supply of essentials of life.

Thanks to the stock-building by the authorities, there has been no shortage of petroleum products including diesel, petrol and kerosene oil in the valley this winter.

