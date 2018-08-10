Jammu-Srinagar highway restored

Jammu, Aug 12 (IANS) The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was restored for traffic on Sunday after remaining closed for several hours because of a fallen boulder.

A huge boulder had rolled down from a mountain on to the road in Udhampur district’s Kheri area early in the day, a Traffic Department official said.

“Traffic was halted till the boulder was removed. The highway has now been opened,” the official said.

The highway is significant as all goods are routed to the landlocked Kashmir Valley through it. The traffic artery is also used by Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to reach the Valley.

