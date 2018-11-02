Jammu-Srinagar highway shut after fresh landslides

Jammu, Nov 5 (IANS) Landslides in Ramban district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Monday blocked the road that was restored for one-way traffic less than a day ago, a senior traffic department official said.

Landslides hit the Battery Chashma area earlier. “Traffic was restored from Jammmu to Srinagar last evening. Today it was scheduled to open for those travelling from Srinagar to Jammu,” he said.

It would harm the apple business as the untimely snowfall has caused damage to the orchards in the valley and majority of trucks moving from Srinagar to Jammu carry apples for sale in the terminal markets.

Delay in delivery due to the landslides was likely to cause huge losses to the Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture industry.

