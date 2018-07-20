Jamshedpur FC appoint Cesar Ferrando as head coach

Jamshedpur, July 21 (IANS) Spaniard Cesar Ferrando was on Saturday appointed as the new head coach of Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Jamshedpur FC.

Cesar was previously with Spanish club La Nucia. He has coached teams such as Atletico de Madrid, Valencia B, Elche, Albacete (La Liga & Segunda Division Clubs).

Cesar also possesses experience in coaching an Asian team with his stint in Malaysia where he managed Johur Darul Takzim F.C. in 2013-14.

During his player career, Cesar plied his trade as a midfielder and represented top Spanish clubs such as Valencia, Salamanca, Sabadell, Alzira (La Liga & Segunda Division Clubs).

“Our main objective will be to give our best every day at every training session and

make the team compete at the highest level every game we play,” Cesar said in a statement from the eastern football club.

“We will focus and prepare game by game as it will be a final with hard work, passion, sacrifice, effort, team work and humility. Success for me in this season will be to play good football, implement a strong and unique football model to make the team more competitive in the league and let the supporters enjoy the faith they have put in my team, my staff and me,” he added.

Jamshedpur FC director Sunil Bhaskaran was elated at the announcement. “We are delighted to welcome Cesar Ferrando to Jamshedpur FC. We are extremely confident that he is the right person for the job and will work to deliver trophies for our fans and bring glory to Jamshedpur.”

–IANS

dm/pur/vm