Jamshedpur FC to have pre-season camp in Spain

Jamshedpur, Aug 10 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC will depart for Madrid on August 14 to take part in the pre-season camp ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) football season.

The team will be playing five practice matches in the duration of a month-long tour. The team will be training at the Los Ángeles de San Rafael facility in Spain. This training facility is famous for hosting the preseason for La Liga giants Atletico de Madrid.

Cesar Ferrando along with his backroom staff will be joining the Indian squad and the foreigners signed for the first time in Madrid.

The team will be playing practice matches during the preseason with teams such as Atletico de Madrid ‘B’, Gimnastica Segoviana, Torrelodones C.F., C.D. Mostoles URJC. and so on which majorly are from second and third division of Spain.

“I am really looking forward to meeting the boys. Since coming back from Jamshedpur I have been studying the last season and have already prepared a training schedule for everyone.

“The idea will be to create a good atmosphere, build up strong relations and make sure we work for each other. We have scheduled some practice matches and will add more once the team is settled here,” Ferrando said in a statement.

During his Jamshedpur visit, Cesar selected three Jamshedpur FC reserves players to be a part of the pre-season camp, namely Mobashir Rahman, Vishal Das and Gourav Mukhi as he promises to groom local talent in the system going forward.

The two absentees from the squad traveling to Spain, Sumeet Passi and Farukh Choudhary are currently a part of the national camp for the SAFF Championship to be held later this month.

They are expected to join the camp later.

–IANS

