Jamshedpur held to 1-1 draw by Spanish team

Madrid, Sep 6 (IANS) Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC and Gimnástica Segoviana played out a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly here.

The Spanish side on Wednesday opened the scoring in the third minute, courtesy a penalty as Tiri brought down one of the strikers in the penalty box.

Jamshedpur started the game in a 4-3-3 formation with Sergio Cidoncha being the sole striker and Memo shielding the back four consisting of Karan Amin, Tiri, Pratik Chaudhary and Yumnam Raju.

The newly-formed side went into the break with a goal behind and made as many as seven changes at half-time.

Most notable of those changes were Mario Arques, the Spanish midfielder who made his debut for Jamshedpur FC and had an immediate impact on the game.

He controlled the midfield and started creating more chances in the second half.

Gourav Mukhi scored the all-important equalizer in the 82nd minute following an excellent 30-yard run going past the goalkeeper.

Mukhi’s goal turned out to be the final action of the game as Jamshedpur ran out of time to score an elusive winning goal.

Coming into this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat against UD San Sebastián de Los Reyes, Jamshedpur FC did show the ability to fight back and avoid a defeat against the Segunda Division B outfit.

Head Coach Cesar Ferrando said: “The overall game was satisfactory. The objective was to keep a clean sheet but unfortunately did not go as planned. The second half was extremely promising as the boys look sharp. We are definitely getting there.”

–IANS

