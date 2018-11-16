Jana Sena to contest Lok Sabha polls in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that the Jana Sena will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Jana Sena, which is not contesting next month’s Assembly elections, will field candidates for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Pawan said the Jana Sena could not contest the Assembly polls as they have been advanced. He said had the elections been held as per the original schedule, the party could have fielded its candidates.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government dissolved the Assembly in September, eight months before the expiry of its term. The elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on December 7.

Pawan said a meeting of the party leaders was held on the Telangana elections and it was unanimously decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The popular actor had earlier announced that the Jana Sena will contest the elections in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

–IANS

