Jane Fonda in awe of Candice Bergen’s beauty

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Actress Jane Fonda says she “sort of passed out” when she met actress Candice Bergen because she was so beautiful, smart and funny.

“I have known Candy superficially since she was 17 years old. My boyfriend at the time said, ‘I want you to meet the most beautiful girl I have ever seen’, and he took me to her house,” Fonda said in a statement to IANS.

“And she was on a ladder and it concerned me that he wanted me to see her. But maybe he wanted to date her and he thought that if she saw him with me, it would kind of cement the deal. I sort of passed out when I saw her because she was so beautiful and smart and funny,” she added.

On the work front, Fonda is looking forward to the release of “Book Club”.

In the film, Diane Keaton (Diane), Fonda (Vivian), Bergen (Sharon) and Mary Steenburgen (Carol) play successful older women getting back into the dating world thanks to the erotic thriller trilogy “Fifty Shades of Grey”.

Brought to India by PVR Pictures, the film will open on May 25.

