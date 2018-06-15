Jane Fonda to be honoured at Michael Moore’s Festival

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Actress Jane Fonda will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Michael Moores Traverse City Film Festival, which runs from July 31 to August 5.

Fonda has won acting honours at Oscars for “Klute” and “Coming Home” and has been nominated for “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?”, “Julia”, “The China Syndrome”, “On Golden Pond”, and “The Morning After”. She has also won four Golden Globes, two BAFTAs and an Emmy.

Moore, who is the founder and president of the Michigan festival, made the announcement on Wednesday, reports variety.com.

“I can think of no other artist who has given more to her country,” said Moore.

“What an honour for our festival audience to welcome and to be inspired by the work of this American icon. Her voice is as needed today as much as ever.”

Moore will host the legendary actress, author and activist at the Traverse City Film Festival, which is in its 14th year.

–IANS

