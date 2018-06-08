Jane Fonda to go on speaking tour

Los Angeles, June 8 (IANS) Veteran actress Jane Fonda will visit Australia and New Zealand for a speaking tour in August.

The 80-year-old star will appear at the Sydney Opera House on August 27 and Melbourne’s Hamer Hall the following day, before flying to Auckland at the end of the month, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Fonda is known for her frankness when it comes to speaking about her experiences as an actress, writer, activist, model and fitness guru. The two-time Academy Award winner has said she is surprised that “she lasted so long”.

