Janet Jackson returns to stage with a bang

New York, July 29 (IANS) Singer, songwriter Janet Jackson delivered an energetic comeback at the Panorama Music Festival on Randalls Island.

She performed on Saturday night. Fans tweeted praising the singer’s performance after the break she had been on, reports pagesix.com

The break was just the distraction Janet, 52, needed in the midst of a divorce and custody battle – along with what a family source describes as “some depression” after the death of her father earlier this month.

When her father, Joe Jackson died, Janet’s mind was already occupied with thoughts of her brother Michael who died in June 2009, the family member said.

The patriarch died on June 27, while the King of Pop Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009.

Janet, who has been touring for the past few weeks, is slowly returning to her old self. The singer had been preparing for the concert by “pacing and roaming around, and working out to get herself in the work mode”.

–IANS

smriti/rb/bg