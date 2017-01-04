January Jones doesn’t yearn for a partner

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (IANS) Actress January Jones says neither does her son Xander need a father, nor does she feel the need of a partner.

The actress opened up about single parenting in the February issue of Red magazine, sharing that her 5-year-old boy has many male role models in his life, reports people.com

“Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbour dads and my dad, who is super young. It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women,” said the 38-year-old.

“He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl.’ All those s**tty things that dads accidentally do,” she added.

In fact, Jones said Xander may not need a stepfather.

“I just don’t feel I need a partner,” she said.

However, she believes in the ‘never say never’ policy.

“Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely,” the Mad Men alum said. “It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it,” she said.

