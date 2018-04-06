Japan criticised for pursuing anti-Pyongyang policy

Pyongyang, April 8 (IANS) The North Korean media on Saturday criticised Japan for going against “the trend in the region” and sticking to its anti-Pyongyang policy.

In a commentary, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) took on Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono’s recent comments that “One should not respond in haste to North Korea’s ,charm offensive.”

“There is no need to hurry as North Korea may take advantage of it,” Xinhua cited the commentary as saying.

“As recognised by the public, the (Shinzo) Abe government’s trite hard-line policy and attitude toward North Korea are no more than grumbling by the lonely island nation which was sidelined under the developing regional situation,” the commentary said.

Japan persists in pursuing an anti-North Korea policy in order to “turn its home politics into reactionary and ultra-right ones” and “to step up rearmament and become a military giant”, it said.

–IANS

sku/