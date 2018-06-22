Japan enter pre-quarters despite losing to Poland

Volgograd (Russia), June 28 (IANS) Japan lost 0-1 to Poland in their final Group H contest here on Thursday but still managed to go through to the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals.

Following the loss, thanks to Jan Bednarek’s 59th-minute strike, Japan have four points — the same as third-placed Senegal but the Asian powerhouse are ranked second in the group on the basis of fair play (number of yellow and red cards collected)

Colombia, who defeated Senegal 1-0 in Samara, topped Group H with six points.

Poland have three points from three games and are in the fourth and final spot in the group.

–IANS

pur/bg