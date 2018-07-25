Japan executes 6 more of doomsday cult involved in 1995 sarin attack

Tokyo, July 26 (IANS) All six remaining death row inmates who were former members of the AUM Shinrikyo cult were executed on Thursday for their involvement in the killing of 13 people in a deadly sarin gas attack in subways here in Japan in 1995.

Government sources confirmed the hanging that came after the cult founder Shoko Asahara was executed with six of his former followers on July 6 for a series of crimes committed by the cult.

Asahara was arrested two months after the sarin attacks for being the mastermind of the attack that also left more than 6,000 others severely injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

in/