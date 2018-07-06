Japan floods toll reach 122

Tokyo, July 10 (IANS) The death toll from devastating floods resulting from torrential rains that pounded Japan has increased to 122, with 27 others reported missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

The rains that started on July 5, have stopped and the country has lifted emergency rain warnings, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Police, fire departments and the military are scouring affected areas for those unaccounted for, reports CNN.

“We will unite and move swiftly to deliver those necessities to the disaster victims by coordinating closely with local government,” said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a meeting with the disaster response task force, also noting “the future need” to improve evacuation centres and temporary housing.

Thousands of houses have been damaged, and even the ones that stand intact have been impacted.

Nearly 17,000 households are still without power and phone lines are down across multiple prefectures.

The heavy rains also caused rivers to overflow, landslides crushed buildings and cars were swept away by floodwater.

Two million people were forced to flee their homes, advised or ordered by the government to evacuate.

Some, unable to leave, took shelter on their rooftops as flash floods inundated entire streets, reports CNN.

Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures were some of the hardest hit, though nine others were also heavily impacted.

About 73,000 personnel have been mobilized for search-and-rescue efforts.

–IANS

ksk