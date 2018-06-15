Japan stun 10-man Colombia 2-1

Mordovia (Russia), June 19 (IANS) Japan rode goals from Shinji Kagawa and Yuya Osako to beat ten-man Colombia 2-1 in a Group H FIFA World Cup game here on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Kagawa scored from the spot as early as in the sixth minute after Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez handled the ball inside the area and was given the marching orders by referee Damir Skomina.

Colombia equalised through Juan Quintero, who curled in a free kick into the bottom right corner in the 39th minute.

In the second half, Colombia struggled with a man down as their Asian counterparts restored their lead after Keisuke Honda’s corner saw Osako nod in from close.

