Japan to launch defence communications satellite

Tokyo, Jan 24 (IANS) Japan’s Defence Ministry said it will launch a new communications satellite on Tuesday designed to promote the sharing of military information.

Ministry officials are planning to carry out the launch with an H2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Centre, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Workers moved the rocket onto the launch pad early Tuesday morning.

The satellite is the first of its kind introduced by the ministry. It will be used to share information among Japan’s Self-Defence Forces units deployed worldwide.

The ministry currently uses three communications satellites launched by private companies, but two of them have already reached the end of their operational life.

The new satellite features enhanced communications capabilities, making it possible to exchange large amounts of data at high speed.

