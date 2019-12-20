Japan urges Interpol to help arrest Ghosn’s wife

Tokyo, Jan 10 (IANS) Japan has asked the Interpol to issue a red notice, or international wanted persons notice, against the wife of ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been on the run evading the Japanese justice system, it was reported on Friday.

The Tokyo prosecutor’s office, investigating alleged financial irregularities committed by Ghosn in Japan, earlier this week obtained an arrest warrant against Carole, 53, for perjury and has asked the intergovernmental organization to collaborate in the case, Efe news reported citing Japanese broadcaster NHK as saying.

Investigators from the public prosecutor’s office have accused Carole of lying before the court while being asked to recognize a witness – an Indian executive known to her husband allegedly involved in a series of fraudulent transfers in their favour.

During her statement in April 2019, Carole denied having known the businessman, despite allegedly having exchanged messages with him several times, according to the prosecution.

The team of prosecutors in charge of the investigation also suspects that Ghosn’s wife may have destroyed evidence related to the case, informed sources told NHK.

Carole has denied the allegations and claimed that Japan’s petition to the Interpol was an act of revenge for her husband’s escape.

The prosecution did not wish to confirm or deny the information to the cited media entity and Interpol has not so far made public any notification for Carole Ghosn.

Carole is currently in Beirut, Lebanon, with her husband Carlos, 65, who arrived in the country on New Year’s Eve after fleeing Japan clandestinely.

Carlos Ghosn holds Lebanese, Brazilian and French citizenship, while his wife Carole has Lebanese and American citizenship.

Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty, so the possibility of either of them being arrested is unlikely, although the request to Interpol could restrict their movement and activities abroad.

Currently, the Lebanese public prosecutor’s office, which is investigating Ghosn over a case other than that concerning Japan and linked to its national interests, has banned the businessman from leaving the country.

–IANS

ksk/