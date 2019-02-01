Japanese firms ready to invest in Karnataka industrial township

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) Japanese firms are keen to invest in Karnataka’s industrial township being developed in Tumakuru district, Japan’s Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu said on Tuesday.

“Many Japanese companies are eager to invest in the upcoming Japanese Industrial Township at Vasanthanarasapura in Tumakuru (about 90km from Bengaluru), being developed by the Karnataka government,” a statement from Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s office said quoting Hiramatsu.

A Japanese delegation, led by Hiramatsu, met the Chief Minister here on Tuesday.

The township was announced in 2016 by the state government as an exclusive facility to host Japanese businesses in the southern state.

A 519.5-acre area has been earmarked in the Vasanthanarasapura village for setting up of Japanese Industrial Township, Kumaraswamy said in the statement.

“The Township will be an integral part of Tumakuru industrial node in the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor,” he added.

The Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor is among the five industrial corridors being developed by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry to boost economic activity and create jobs.

Heavy engineering, machine tools, automotive and aerospace components will be among the key sectors of the industrial township.

“Infrastructure facilities for the township like concrete roads, water supply and tertiary treatment plant, establishment of electric sub-station are in progress,” the statement added.

