Japanese, Indian armies complete joint exercise

Aizawl, Nov 14 (IANS) The armies of India and Japan on Wednesday completed their joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian — 2018, at Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) located at Vairengte in Mizoram, officials said.

A defence spokesman based in Guwahati said the primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the contingents to undertake joint counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in urban and semi urban terrains.

The exercise is believed to be a significant step towards fostering military and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“The participants were initially familiarised with each other’s organisational structure, tactical drills and planning process before graduating to joint tactical exercises. The contingents honed their tactical and technical skills in a wide spectrum of counter insurgency operations in including joint training on weapons and equipment, field training exercise and handling of improved explosive devices,” he said.

“The Commanders at various levels from both sides were exercised to work in close coordination to receive and collate information jointly, plan operations and issue suitable orders to respective integrated groups,” he said. The exercise provided an ideal platform for both contingents to share their operational experience and expertise while also being instrumental in broadening the inter-operability and cooperation between the armies of India and Japan.

–IANS

