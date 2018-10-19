Japanese journalist kidnapped in Syria returns home

Tokyo, Oct 25 (IANS) Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda returned home on Thursday after spending more than three years as a hostage in Syria.

Yasuda, who was rescued by the Turkish security forces, arrived in a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul at Narita Airport in Tokyo, reported public broadcaster NHK.

The 44-year-old freelance journalist was kidnapped in June 2015 in an area controlled by the Al Nusra Front, a former Syrian affiliate of the Al Qaeda. His release came after mediation by Qatar and Turkey, according to the Japanese government.

“I am happy that I can return to Japan. At the same time, I don’t know what will happen from here or what I should do. I am thinking about what I need to do,” Yasuda said before boarding his flight home.

He said that his time in captivity was “hell” both physically and psychologically.

The journalist said the thought of not being freed day after day led him to lose control of himself and living in a cell had become normal for him.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga earlier this week said that the Qatari government had notified Japan that Yasuda had been released.

He denied on Wednesday that Japan had secured the journalist’s release by paying a ransom despite some organisations’ claims to the contrary.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe thanked the leaders of Turkey and Qatar for helping to secure Yasuda’s release.

–IANS

soni/bg