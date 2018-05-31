Japanese League bets on Iniesta to attract more football stars

Tokyo, June 7 (IANS) The Japanese league is hoping to attract more international football stars and increase revenue from broadcast rights, after former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta was signed by Vissel Kobe, said Chairman Mitsuru Murai on Thursday.

Murai told a press conference that Iniesta’s initiation in the Japanese League would help to promote the league worldwide, reports Efe.

The former FC Barcelona star’s initiation in the league has generated enormous expectations in the country that the quality of the league will improve.

According to Murai, the legendary Spanish international midfielder’s initiation in the league is aimed at improving their base and boost financing and media coverage of the clubs.

Murai added the Japanese League was not competing with the Chinese Super League in terms of economic power.

