Japanese national found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) A 60-year-old Japanese national was found died inside his flat in south Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Yoichi Nishimura, who worked as an engineering consultant for the Nippon firm here.

He was found lying on the floor of the washroom in an unconscious condition.

“Police were informed that Nishimura was not opening the door of his room. Later, the police team broke the door,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Romil Baaniya said.

“He was suffering from diarrhoea and was on medication. It appears he died as his condition worsened,” he said, adding the autopsy result would throw more light on Nishimura’s medical condition.

There was no external injury mark on his body and the family members have been told about his death, the police officer said.

