Japan’s Inui excited to join Real Betis

Seville (Spain), July 26 (IANS) Japan winger Takashi Inui on Thursday said he was looking forward to starting a new journey, during his presentation as Real Betis’ most recent acquisition.

Inui joined Real Betis on a three-year contract after a three-season spell at fellow La Liga club Eibar, reports Efe.

“I am 30 years old and I want to achieve big things with Betis,” Inui said at his presentation, adding that joining Betis “is a challenge.”

Inui joined the Spanish club after an outstanding performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a feat which surprised even him.

At the World Cup, Japan squandered a 2-0 advantage to lose against Belgium in the round of 16, having qualified for the knockout stages as Group H runner-up.

