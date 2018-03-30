Japan’s Mt.Shinmoe erupts again

Tokyo, April 5 (IANS) Japan’s Mt. Shinmoe on the Kyushu island erupted on Thursday, the largest eruption since March 25.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the eruption occurred at around 3.31 a.m., Xinhua reported.

The eruption caused volcanic rocks and ash to spew 5,000 metres into the air.

The weather agency also issued a warning for people in the vicinity to be on alert.

During the eruption on March 25, the 1,421-metre high volcano spewed plumes of smoke and volcanic ash around 2,100 metres into the air from its crater, the JMA said.

