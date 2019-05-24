Japan’s Nikkei opens higher

Tokyo, May 27 (IANS) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors’ sentiment was bolstered by US shares advancing late last week on Wall Street.

As of 9:15 am local time (5:45 am IST), the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 57.09 points, or 0.27 per cent, from Friday to 21,174.31, Xinhua reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 4.12 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,545.33.

Mining, oil and coal product, and electric power and gas-linked issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

–IANS

vin/