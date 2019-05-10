Japan’s Nikkei opens lower as global growth concerns weigh

Tokyo, May 13 (IANS) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday despite US stocks swinging into positive territory late last week, as investors remained concerned about the global economic growth outlook.

As of 9:15 am local time (5.45 am IST), the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 196.19 points, or 0.92 per cent, from Friday to 21,148.73, Xinhua reported.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, fell 10.16 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 1,539.26.

Consumer credit, metal product and oil and coal product-linked issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

