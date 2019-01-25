Japan’s Nikkei opens lower as stronger yen dents sentiment

Tokyo, Jan 28 (IANS) Tokyo stocks opened marginally lower on Monday as a comparatively firm yen against the US dollar dented investor sentiment and saw market players secure profits from recent gains.

As of 9:15 am (5:45 am IST), the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 37.52 points, or 0.18 percent, from Friday to 20,736.04, reported Xinhua news agency.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, edged 2.30 points, or 0.15 percent lower, to 1,563.80.

Food, insurance, and farm and fishery-oriented issues comprised those that declined the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell.

–IANS

vin/