Japan’s Nishikori withdraws from Barcelona Open 2nd round

Barcelona, April 25 (IANS) Two-time champion Kei Nishikori of Japan on Wednesday pulled out of the Barcelona Open second round due to a physical problem against Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The world No. 22 Nishikori lost the first set 3-6, at which point he decided to withdraw from the match against Garcia-Lopez, reports Efe.

Garcia-Lopez, world No. 69, is set to play in the third round against the winner of the match between world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena, world No. 77, later on Wednesday.

