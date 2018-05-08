Japan’s Uniqlo to launch in Indian market next year

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo will launch in India in 2019, with its first store in the capital.

This marks the brand’s entry into the South Asia region.

“Our entry in India represents a significant step in our company’s global strategy, and we are very pleased and excited to be part of the country’s growing retail market,” said Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Fast Retailing Co, Ltd, the brand’s operator.

Its offers LifeWear clothing that meets the “needs of everyone’s daily lifestyles”.

After opening shop in the capital, the company plans to expand its presence in the capital region before considering other areas. Uniqlo has presence in Europe, the US, Canada, Far East, Singapore, Thailand, among others.

–IANS

rb/hs