Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’ stand-alone movie in the works

Los Angeles, June 6 (IANS) Actor Jared Letos incarnation of Batman villain “The Joker” is getting his own movie.

Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing with Leto a stand-alone project and is currently hunting for writers for a take, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Leto would star and executive produce the solo film that is set in the “Suicide Squad” universe.

“Suicide Squad” was directed by David Ayer and featured an array of DC villains as anti-heroes.

This is the latest DC movie project being developed by Warner that is focusing on Joker and other villains.

The studio is already developing a so-called Joker origins movie, which would be directed by Todd Phillips and would potentially star Joaquin Phoenix.

–IANS

