Jason Momoa to star in sci-fi series ‘See’

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Actor Jason Momoa aka Khal Drogo of “Game of Thrones”, has been selected to star in Apple-produced science fiction series “See”.

Momoa will play a fearless warrior, leader and guardian Baba Voss in the series, reports variety.com.

Penned by Oscar nominee Steven Knight, “See” is described as an epic, world-building drama set in the future.

Momoa has also been seen in “Justice League”, for which he faced a lot of criticism.

“See” is being directed by Francis Lawrence.

–IANS

sim/rb/bg