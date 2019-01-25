Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel set for July 2020

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Director Jason Reitmans “Ghostbusters” sequel is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

The studio, Sony Pictures, made the announcement, 10 days after disclosing that it that Reitman was on board to direct the untitled sequel, reports variety.com.

Reitman’s father, Ivan, directed the original “Ghostbusters,” starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver.

Murray’s character Peter Venkman headed a team of parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. The 1984 film grossed $242 million in the United States and over $295 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing comedy film of its time.

Jason Reitman co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan for the sequel. He plans to shoot the film this summer and has started the casting process for young actors.

This installment will not be connected to the 2016 “Ghostbusters” movie, starring Melissa McCarthy.

