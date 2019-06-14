Jason Roy to miss next two games with hamstring tear

London, June 17 (IANS) England will miss the services of Jason Roy in the next two matches as the opener has suffered a hamstring tear.

Roy pulled up his hamstring while chasing a ball during the eighth over of England’s previous match against the West Indies. While the hosts won the game by eight wickets, the 28-year-old played no further part and underwent scans on Saturday in London.

“The MRI confirmed that Roy has suffered a hamstring tear. As a result of the injury, he will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week,” an ECB statement read. “He is set to miss England’s next two matches in the World Cup against Afghanistan (June 18) and Sri Lanka (June 21),” it added.

Meanwhile ECB also provided an updated on Eoin Morgan — who also suffered from a back spasm against West Indies — saying the England captain will be monitored over the next 24 hours and a decision regarding his availability for game against Afghanistan will be made on Tuesday itself.

32-year-old Morgan suffered from back spasm during the 40th over of the Windies game and had to be helped off the field. Such was his discomfort that he stopped on his way to the changing room after finding the stairs up to the dressing room particularly difficult to conquer. In fact, Morgan addressed the post-match press conference after the Windies game without taking a seat.

“The spasm has settled down and will be monitored over the next 24 hours ahead of England’s next match against Afghanistan tomorrow (Tuesday) at Old Trafford, Manchester,” the ECB said.

England can include either batsman James Vince or all-rounder Moeen Ali in the XI against Afghanistan as Roy will not be a part of the team. It will be interesting to see who fills Morgan’s boots if the skipper doesn’t get fit in time for the game.

With six points from four games, England are sitting at the fourth spot in the points table.

–IANS

aak/bbh