Jasprit Bumrah steals the show at Indian Cricket Heroes event

London, May 29 (IANS) Indian Cricket Heroes – an initiative by R.P. Sanjiv Goenka Group, Cornerstone and Star Sports – saw India’s limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma, pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah and woman cricketer Poonam Yadav scoop the top honours.

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was handed the award for best performance in the Indian Premier League.

The debuting annual event recognised the very best of Indian professional cricketers in a ceremony to reward, reflect and rejoice the heroes of the game across nine categories including Emerging Cricketer of the Year Male &amp; Female, Best Performance in India’s premier T20 tournament 2019, Cricketer of the Year, and a special Heroes Tribute.

1983 ICC World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and Sanjiv Goenka were the co-chairs of the awards jury who attended the event along with the jury members: Ex-India women’s captain Anjum Chopra, commentator Ayaz Memon, India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former India batsman Mohammad Kaif. Jury advisor and sports statistician Mohandas Menon was also in attendance.

This year’s event crowned the greatest performers in Indian cricket in the last 12 months across nine categories, with a special Heroes Tribute:

Emerging Cricketer of the Year Female – Radha Yadav

Emerging Cricketer of the Year Male – Mayank Agarwal

Bowler of the Year Female – Poonam Yadav

Bowler of the Year Male – Jasprit Bumrah

Batter of the Year Female – Smriti Mandhana

Batter of the Year Male – Rohit Sharma

Best Performance in India’s premier T20 tournament 2019 – Andre Russell

Best Performance versus India 2019 – Sam Curran

Cricketer of the Year – Jasprit Bumrah

Heroes Tribute 2019 – Yuvraj Singh.

