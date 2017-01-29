Jats hold a sit-in in Gurugram for reservation

Gurugram, Jan 29 (IANS) A group of 18-20 Jats held a sit-in in Gurugram on Sunday to press for quota in government jobs and educational institutions for their community.

A few leaders of the Akhil Bhartiya Jat Arakshan Sangarsh Samiti organised the hour-long protest near Lt. Atul Kataria Chowk here on Delhi-Gurgaon road. The protest was only symbolic, said a protester.

The protesters handed over a memorandum to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh for Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, demanding reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Jat community.

They also demanded that the FIRs against people who participated in the Jat stir in February last year must be cancelled.

In 2016, 30 persons lost their lives and properties worth over Rs 20,000 crore were damaged across the state when the agitation by the Jat community members for reservation turned violent.

–IANS

pradeep/lok/vt