Javadekar dares Rahul, Kumaraswamy to take action against Siddaramaiah

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The BJP on Monday hit out at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his indecent behaviour with a woman in the state and dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi and State Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to take action against him.

“Rahul Gandhi must first tell the people about what he will do with Siddaramaiah. He is a former Chief Minister, it is visible how he misbehaved with a woman,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters at the party headquarters here.

“The way in which he has insulted a woman shows how the Congress looks at women,” he said.

“They only know how to respect women in the family and not others. This is Congress mantra. They have learnt nothing from the Tandoor case,” he said.

The BJP leader also said that the Karnataka Chief Minister now faces a test as to what action he will take against Siddaramaiah.

“It will be interesting to see if he shows any courage to take action against Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Javadekar was responding to a question about Rahul Gandhi demanding the resignation of Hegde over his controversial comments at a public event that any hand that touches a Hindu girl “should not exist”.

Hitting out at the Congress chief, Javadekar said that instead of asking for the BJP Minister’s resignation, Gandhi should take action against his own former Chief Minister.

