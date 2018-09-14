Javadekar inaugurates 3,400 test practice centres for students

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday inaugurated a network of more than 3,406 test practice centres (TPCs) for students to familiarise themselves with changed pattern of competitive exams to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Minister inaugurated the centres spread across the country through videoconferencing.

While interacting with Test Practice Centres (TPCs), the Minister said the government is launching the centres for students who do not have computers and smartphones.

“Now, no student will suffer due to lack of resources,” the Minister said.

He said that the government has changed the pattern of JEE (Mains) and UGC NET examination from this year. Now it has become computer-based instead of pen-and-paper mode.

The newly-established NTA, that has been entrusted with conducting JEE (Main), NEET (UG), UGC-NET, CMAT and GPAT examinations, has also launched a practice app through which students can practice on their own on their computers or on smartphones.

Javadekar told the students that they can now access IIT PAL (Professor Assisted Learning) video lecture on SWAYAM platform for the preparation of JEE.

“The TPCs have been established in about 622 districts in 33 states and Union Territories so that students of rural areas and others get an opportunity to practice the Computer Based Test (CBT) before the exam. The TPCs will provide mock tests to the candidates of JEE (Main) and UGC-NET examinations,” he said.

The TPCs function for one shift (2.30 p.m.-5.30 p.m.) on all Saturdays and two shifts (11 a.m.-2 p.m., 2.30 p.m.- 5.30 p.m.) on Sundays. Any student can use the facility in TPC free of charge.

